Central region shuts services to cope with outbreak

Logistics and foodstuffs are provided free for local residents living in a blocked building in Đà Nẵng. Nearly 500 residents in the building had to isolate as a positive case was found at the site from May 5. Photo by Hoàng Khánh Hưng CENTRAL REGION — Restaurants and cafes in the central city of Đà Nẵng will only offer takeaway or delivery services from noon of Friday as three positive COVID-19 cases were reported to have been infected from an employee at the New Phương Đông Bar on Thursday. The city has locked down a section of Đống Đa Street – where the bar is situated – and the surrounding living quarters for mass tests and medical checks. Following the latest test reports of residents in a locked-down building in Nại Hiên Đông Ward of Sơn Trà District, 488 samples were negative for SARS-COV-2 for the first time. Local authorities have provided residents with food and face mask deliveries. Neighbouring Thừa Thiên Huế Province said it has not yet found a positive case with SARS-COV-2 from 180 close and indirect contact cases related to the outbreak in Đà Nẵng. A coffee shop in Đà Nẵng offers takeaway services to prevent COVID-19 infections. VNS Photo Công Thành The province has…

