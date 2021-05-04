Central region closes entertainment venues, schools to fight COVID-19

A high school in Đà Nẵng is shut after a coronavirus case was reported in the city on Monday. — VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — Local authorities in central Việt Nam shut down various entertainment venues from midnight on Monday after a community COVID-19 case was confirmed in the region. All bars, discotheques, karaoke parlours, entertainment areas, internet, massage parlours and mass gatherings in public in the cities of Đà Nẵng, Hội An and Thừa Thiên-Huế, and Quảng Nam and Quảng Ngãi provinces were shut after a spa ticket salesman at a hotel in Đà Nẵng was found to be positive on Monday. Since then, a massage therapist who works at the same hotel has also tested positive. Health officials have been tracing the contacts of the two new patients and have listed 21 sites including restaurants, bars, karaoke parlours and bus stations in Hội An and Đà Nẵng that the salesman visited between April 21 and May 2 so people who visited them can submit health declarations. Kindergartens, schools and universities in Đà Nẵng and Quảng Nam were also closed from Tuesday morning until further notice from education authorities. Quảng Nam Province has asked all residents returning from Hà Nội and HCM City and… Read full this story

