Car bomb blamed on Taliban kills 21 in Afghan city

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers search men at a road checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul on April 29, 2021. AFP/VNA Photo PUL-E-ALAM, Afghanistan – At least 21 people were killed and nearly 100 wounded Friday when a car bomb exploded in an Afghan city south of the capital that President Ashraf Ghani blamed on the Taliban. The blast occurred in a residential area of Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province, as people were breaking their Ramadan fast, and came on the eve of the formal start of the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters that the blast left 21 people dead and 91 others wounded, updating an earlier toll. The chief of Logar’s provincial council, Hasibullah Stanikzai, said the car bomb targeted a guesthouse in the city where dozens of people were living — including university students. Arian said the blast caused widespread damage in the area, including to a hospital and residential houses. “The roofs of houses have collapsed and people are trapped under the debris,” he said, adding the toll might change. “The security forces are trying to rescue those trapped.” He later said three people had been rescued from under the debris. Arian… Read full this story

