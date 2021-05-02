Cambodia reports daily record of 730 Covid-19 cases

Cambodian army personnel wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as people are vaccinated inside a red zone with strict lockdown measures, amidst the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday. (Reuters photo) PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported a daily record of 730 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections that emerged about two months ago. The Southeast Asian nation has recorded one of the world’s smallest Covid-19 caseloads, but the recent outbreak that was first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 14,520, with 103 deaths. “Covid 19 continues to threaten us. Please continue to be vigilant by practicing hygiene, keep social distancing and don’t leave your house as it is spreading severely in the community in our country, our neighbours and the world,” Cambodia’s Communicable Disease Control Department said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday. The capital Phnom Penh, which has the most Covid-19 cases in the country, is under lockdown until May 5 and has declared some districts “red zones”, banning people from leaving their homes except for medical reasons.
