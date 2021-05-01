Businesses continue to encroach on pavements in Hà Nội

Roadside businesses in Hà Nội continue to encroach on the pavements, by either setting up tables and chairs or allowing vehicles to park. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI Many roadside businesses in Hà Nội continue to illegally spread out onto pavements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the violations were being made by tea shops, restaurants and bia hơi (draught beer) venues. Owners of street restaurants and stalls would set out tables and chairs on the sidewalk to accommodate more customers. Others were using the outside space as the temperatures in the city were rising, and guests enjoyed getting some fresh air. Pedestrians were forced to walk on the road to avoid the large number of customers sitting on the pavement outside the business. The crackdown on pavement encroachment by local authorities has proved inefficient. After officials left the area following an inspection, the tables and chairs were placed back outside, a man living on the city's Tôn Thất Tùng Street said. A number of shops and stalls were also placing signs and even parking cars on the sidewalks, Nguyễn Kim Tú on Hai Bà Trưng Street said. He said: "People need to run their small business to make a living, especially the… Read full this story

