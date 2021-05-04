Border provinces step up efforts to stop spread of COVID-19

People intended to illegally enter Việt Nam via border line in Đồng Tháp southern province were discovered by the provincial border guards. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Cường HÀ NỘI — Provinces and cities across Việt Nam, especially border areas, are stepping up their COVID-19 prevention and control efforts. Đồng Tháp provincial border guards are making efforts to prevent people from entering the province illegally from Cambodia to stop the virus from entering the community. At about 4.30am on Monday, during patrol duty on the Sở Thượng River in Thường Thới Hậu A commune, Hồng Ngự District, the border guard discovered 14 people, including 11 adults and three children, on seven wooden boats, preparing to illegally enter Việt Nam. Previously, on Saturday and Sunday, they discovered 55 people travelling in 23 vehicles to the border on the Tiền River to prepare to illegally enter the country. On Đồng Tháp southern province's 50.5km long border with Cambodia, comprising 40km of the river border and 10.5km on the mainland, the border forces deployed 21 fixed posts and 18 mobile control teams on patrol duty. Meanwhile, in the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang, hundreds of soldiers have been deployed on the Việt Nam-China border for border management and… Read full this story

