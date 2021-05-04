Border Guard leader inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Tan Chau town

Over the past time, the Border Post of the Vinh Xuong International Border Gate strictly implemented higher levels' directives on COVID-19 prevention and control. Since the pandemic broke out, the border guard force has set up 13 fixed checkpoints and formed four mobile patrol teams along Tan Chau town’s border to prevent illegal entries. As a result, since January, the Border Post has captured 115 illegal migrants. After inspection, General Chien applauded the great efforts of An Giang province’s border troops and police force in COVID-19 prevention and control in border areas. Also, he asked them to continue closely working with relevant forces to follow local situations to be ready for any circumstances and encouraged them to overcome difficulties to fulfill all assigned missions in preventing crimes and illegal border crossings. Source: baobienphong Translated by Quynh Oanh

