Nguyễn Đức An (left) and Phạm Đức Linh working on robot arms for the disabled with full arm paralysis. — VNA/VNS Photo BẮC NINH — Two Vietnamese students have won a prize for their project at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF) 2021, the world’s largest global high school competition. Phạm Đức Linh and Nguyễn Đức An, 11th graders of Hàn Thuyên High School in Bắc Ninh Province, won third prize, worth US$1,000, in the field of Mechanical Engineering for their robot arms for disabled people project. This is the first time students from the province have won a prize at the ISEF. “I’m really happy but also very surprised. When I sat watching the announcement of the award, I couldn’t believe in my eyes and had to rewind the part where the two students’ names were called several times before I dared to believe it,” Linh said. Linh told the VietNamNet e-newspaper that the project was highly appreciated by the jury for their new method of controlling a robotic arm by foot. Linh said there are many models and products that control robotic arms using brain waves, muscles or voice. However, for people with total arm paralysis or with… Read full this story

Bắc Ninh students’ robot arm wins international award have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.