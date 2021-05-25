Bắc Giang sees highest daily cases amid COVID-19 fourth wave

City-wide lockdown not yet on the table: Hà Nội leader More than 300 Bắc Giang workers positive for SARS-CoV-2 Frontline workers get exhausted from sweltering weather Hà Nội takes tough stance to stop the spread of COVID-19 Việt Nam reports 187 new cases on Monday, bringing national tally to 5,404 A field hospital with a capacity of 620 beds has been set up at Bắc Giang Province's gymnasium to deal with the outbreak in the province. VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI – Bắc Giang Province, the hotspot of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, has detected 375 new community cases, the highest daily increase of the fourth wave. In total on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health registered 447 new infections nationwide, the biggest increase since the pandemic began. Of those, three are imported cases and the remaining are 28 from Bắc Ninh Province, 23 from Hà Nội, seven from Lạng Sơn City, five from Hà Nam Province, two from Đà Nẵng City, and one from Thái Bình, Điện Biên, the Cancer Hospital (K) Hospital and HCM City respectively. All cases in Hà Nội are related to the confirmed positive case from Spica Company and Đình Trám Industrial Zone in Bắc Giang Province. They had… Read full this story

