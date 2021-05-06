Army disinfect COVID-19 hit hospital

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District is sterilised after more cases of COVID-19 were detected. VNA/VNS Photo Minh HÀ NỘI — Soldiers from the Vietnamese army's chemical division on Thursday disinfected the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội after it became a COVID-19 hotspot. The move came as Việt Nam reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday connected to the hospital in Đông Anh District, raising the number of infected cases there to 22. Around 70 soldiers and 15 special vehicles were mobilised to spray more than 200,000 litres of disinfectant on 150,000sq.m of the hospital including campus, patient's reception hall, examination area, emergency department and underground parking lot. "This one is more dangerous in nature due to the variant of SARS-CoV-2," said Senior Lieutenant Colonel Trần Văn Chung. "We have been determined since the day the pandemic broke out again, especially before the news of the situation at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases' branch in Đông Anh recently.” Lessons drawn Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said the virus could spread between departments in the hospital or infect patients' relatives. "The matter is being evaluated by concerned agencies," Long said. He added that the most important… Read full this story

