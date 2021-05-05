An Phát Bioplastics mobilises VNĐ1.06 trillion from auction of 75 million shares

AAA auctioned 75 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. — Photo courtesy of the firm HÀ NỘI — An Phát Bioplastics Joint Stock Company has successfully carried out an auction to sell 75 million shares on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), raising nearly VNĐ1.06 trillion (US$45.5 million). Before the auction, 92 investors registered to buy AAA shares, with the total number of registered shares up to 82.6 million shares, 10 per cent higher than the offering volume. With the highest bid price of VNĐ16,000 per share, the average winning price was VNĐ14,236, per share; the entire amount raised from 75 million shares will be used for business development, restructuring debt, and production expansion. In 2021, AAA set a revenue target of VNĐ9.5 trillion, increasing 28 per cent, and after-tax profit of VNĐ550 billion, increasing 94 per cent compared to the previous year, and dividend payout ratio of 15 per cent. The highest profit growth plan in the history of AAA is based on the expectation of positive contributions from three segments including industrial real estate, compostable products, and industrial packaging. In the first quarter of 2021, AAA's revenue and export volume of green products recorded double growth over the same… Read full this story

