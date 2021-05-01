Ambassador reviews Việt Nam’s month-long UNSC Presidency

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN. VNAVNS Photo HÀ NỘI – One of Việt Nam's top priorities in its agenda as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 is to strengthen the role of regional and sub-regional organisations, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý told the Vietnam News Agency on Thursday. Quý, who is also Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, made the statement following an April 29 meeting to review Vietnam's rotating month-long UNSC presidency in April. During the first time serving as UNSC President last year, Việt Nam successfully hosted an open debate on partnership between the UN and ASEAN, he said. Another virtual debate on beefing up cooperation between the UN and regional organisations during the second presidency assumption was a concrete action to fulfil Việt Nam's commitment, he noted, adding that it also provided a chance to promote the image of ASEAN. Since its inception in 1967, ASEAN has been highly regarded as a grouping very successful in building trust and fostering dialogue, he explained. As UNSC President in April, Việt Nam put forward four initiatives, three of which adopted two presidential statements and one resolution, the Vietnamese ambassador said. He… Read full this story

