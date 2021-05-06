High density of vehicles contributes to air pollution in urban areas. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has urged relevant agencies to quickly complete the report on the implementation of the roadmap to apply emission standards to motor vehicles. In the document sent to agencies, MoNRE asked the ministries of Transport, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Finance and Public Security to complete their report before May 31. The Ministry of Transport is responsible for evaluating the implementation of the roadmap for the application of emission standards for motor vehicles and difficulties in implementation. The agency is also responsible for proposing the adjustment of the ongoing roadmap of emissions standards, tightening the emission standards, conversion and elimination of means of transport using fossil fuels, or vehicles causing environmental pollution and development of environmentally friendly vehicles. It will assess the building and implementation of national technical standards on emissions, the capacity of registration establishments and quality assessment of exhaust gases from motorcycles under the pilot programme on motorbike emission control in Hà Nội and HCM City. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will evaluate the capacity of manufacturers, importers and suppliers of fuel used for… Read full this story

Agencies urged to complete report on vehicle emission control have 289 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.