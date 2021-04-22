A southern treat and sole menu item

Hủ Tiếu Mực Ông Già Cali in coastal Vũng Tàu City specialises in only one dish – hủ tiếu – served with a tasty signature broth that keeps diners, including Mỹ Duyên, coming back for more. ON THE SIDE: Hủ tiếu mực is served with fresh bean sprouts and crown daisy, and homemade green pepper sauce. VNS Photo Minh Phi Along with bánh canh, a thick rice-noodle soup, hủ tiếu (thin rice-noodle soup) is a popular dish in southern Việt Nam and also happens to be my favourite. The soup is served with different kinds of broth and either pork or seafood or a combination of both. It is one of the best dishes from the south and should not be missed. It can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or even as a snack. During my last visit to the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, my twins and I sampled seafood delicacies, including hủ tiếu mực , or thin-rice noodle soup with fresh squid, which may have been the most memorable. ESSENTIAL DINING: Hủ Tiếu Mực Ông Già Cali Restaurant is a familiar destination travellers should not miss when in Vũng Tàu. VNS Photo Minh… Read full this story
