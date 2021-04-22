Hủ Tiếu Mực Ông Già Cali in coastal Vũng Tàu City specialises in only one dish – hủ tiếu – served with a tasty signature broth that keeps diners, including Mỹ Duyên, coming back for more. ON THE SIDE: Hủ tiếu mực is served with fresh bean sprouts and crown daisy, and homemade green pepper sauce. VNS Photo Minh Phi Along with bánh canh, a thick rice-noodle soup, hủ tiếu (thin rice-noodle soup) is a popular dish in southern Việt Nam and also happens to be my favourite. The soup is served with different kinds of broth and either pork or seafood or a combination of both. It is one of the best dishes from the south and should not be missed. It can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or even as a snack. During my last visit to the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, my twins and I sampled seafood delicacies, including hủ tiếu mực , or thin-rice noodle soup with fresh squid, which may have been the most memorable. ESSENTIAL DINING: Hủ Tiếu Mực Ông Già Cali Restaurant is a familiar destination travellers should not miss when in Vũng Tàu. VNS Photo Minh… Read full this story

A southern treat and sole menu item have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.