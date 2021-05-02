500-bed temporary hospital set up in Hà Nam to treat COVID-19 patients

More beds and modern medical equipment are being installed at the temporary hospital in Hà Nam. —Photo nhandan.com.vn HÀ NAM — The centrally-run hospital of Bạch Mai has constructed a 500-bed temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in northern Hà Nam Province. The facility, set up in Phủ Lý City in just 24 hours, will treat patients with severe conditions and can test 10,000 samples a day with help from the hospital in the capital. It was ready to receive patients on Saturday morning. It has 500 beds including 30 intensive care beds, equipped with EMCO and breathing machines to assist severe cases. Professor Đoàn Quang Tuấn, director of the hospital said it was installing medical equipment, testing machines and moving more beds from Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội to Hà Nam. The temporary hospital will receive elderly patients, those with underlying health conditions and children under the age of three who are F1 cases. The hospital's representative proposed local authorities in Hà Nam Province install a telehealth system which connects the temporary hospital with the provincial general hospital, the Department of Health Examination and Treatment under the health ministry, Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội and Hà Nam Province's Department… Read full this story

