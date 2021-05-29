277 local cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 28 in HCM City

Tân Phú District’s Hospital in HCM City has installed a fence around its campus. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health confirmed 277 local cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 28 connected to the Christian church cluster in HCM City. The new cases bring the total number recorded in the country’s fourth wave of infections to 3,784. Most of the domestic infections were close contacts (F1) with other confirmed coronavirus patients or linked to previous outbreaks. Among the locally transmitted cases, 170 were reported in Bắc Giang, 52 in Bắc Ninh, seven in Hà Nội, seven in Lạng Sơn, three in Hà Nam, two in Hải Dương and one each in Long An, Tây Ninh, Điện Biên, Bạc Liêu, and Gia Lai. The National Cancer Hospital in Tân Triều facility and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh facility also reported one positive case each. As many as 28 COVID-19 infections were connected to the cluster involving a Christian church in Ward 3, Gò Vấp District, HCM City and one case was identified as an F1 contact with a previously confirmed case. The new case in Long An is also related to the Revival Ekklesia Mission Christian sect. All the Bắc Ninh… Read full this story

