Jointly organized by Ho Chi Minh City's Association of Young Doctors and the municipal Youth Union Chapter, the program provided free health check-ups and medicines to more than 1,400 needy local people. Participating young doctors also instructed local people on how to deal with hand, foot and mouth disease and dengue fever. Organizers also held a seminar on the importance of taking care of mental health and presented medicine cabinets and medical equipment to residential areas in the city. The city's Association of Young Doctors also organized a run, themed "Run for a healthy and prosperous Vietnam," with the participation of 1,000 doctors and nurses and thousands of local people. The association also opened a mobile clinic to provide free health check-ups for workers in industrial parks. Translated by Song Anh

Young doctors conduct activities for public health have 135 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.