HÀ NỘI — A workshop aiming on the participation of people with disabilities in politics was held in Hà Nội on Thursday. Organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam and the Centre for Education Promotion and Empowerment of Women (CEPEW), the event aimed to enhance the right to political engagement of people with disabilities in Việt Nam, which is home to more than 6 million disabled persons. Speaking at the workshop, Diana Torres, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative in Việt Nam, said there will be a political gap between non-disabled and disabled people unless the community works to promote equality and empower people with disabilities on political platforms. Without their voices in agencies under the National Assembly and People's Councils, people with disabilities will find it difficult to integrate into society, she added. Lê Ngọc Hoàn, a member of the Blind Association of northern Lạng Sơn Province, who is a self-nominated candidate for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, said people with disabilities need representative voices in the law-making body so their aspirations and needs will be heard. According to a quick assessment of the group's readiness for political involvement as candidates in the elections of deputies to the National… Read full this story

Workshop talks ways to promote participation of disabled persons in politics have 334 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.