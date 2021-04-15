Wood export expected to hit a new record

A worker checks furniture products at Tài Phước Co., Ltd. in Phú Tài Industrial Park in the central coastal province of Bình Định. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's wood exports have increased over the last few years and are expected to reach a new record in 2021. The export turnover of wood and wood products has seen an average increase of 15.4 per cent per year in the 2017-2020 period, or US$1.35 billion, even greater than the total turnover of many items. The export turnover of wood and wood products reached approximately $3.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 41.5 per cent, nearly double the growth rate of the total export turnover of the country at 22 per cent. It is expected the export turnover of wood will surpass the $14.8 billion milestone, an increase of nearly 20 per cent, or $2.4 billion compared to the previous year. Export turnover of wood and wood products is the sixth largest among Vietnamese export sectors. Wood and wood products are also the items with the largest trade surplus, contributing to improving the trade balance. This sector has achieved such great results due to many factors, including the rate of forest cover being… Read full this story

