Women footballers to face off in national cup in April

HCM City's goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh (right) tries to block a ball under threat of Việt Nam Coal and Minerals players during the Women's Football Cup final last year/ This year's tournament will begin later this month. Photo courtesy of VFF Football HÀ NỘI — The National Women's Football Cup will be held from April 20 to May 8 in Hà Nội. The third edition of the tournament will feature seven teams vying for a purse of VNĐ100 million (US$4300) for the champions along with other prizes for teams and individuals. They will compete in two groups in a round-robin format at Thanh Trì Stadium and the Việt Nam Youth Football Centre, both in Hà Nội. The four best teams will advance to the semi-finals. Following the draw on Wednesday, the opening match will be between hosts Hà Nội 1 Watabe and Thái Nguyên T&T of Group A at Thanh Trì. "Together with the national championship, the national cup is an important event of the year for the women players," said Nguyễn Thanh Hà, head of the organising board. "After years of organising, the event has made remarkable improvement in quality and competitiveness with strong support from the VFF and sponsors. Many talented…

