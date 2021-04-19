Woman detained for selling cannabis milk tea in Đà Lạt

Nguyễn Thị Thái Dung, 23 years old, in Đà Lạt, beside the seized ice cooler. — VNA/VNS Photo LÂM ĐỒNG — A 23-year-old woman in Đà Lạt City was detained on Monday on suspicion of selling milk tea mixed with cannabis, an illegal substance in Việt Nam. The drug crimes unit under Lâm Đồng Province's police in coordination with Đà Lạt City said that they inspected a car parked in front of a hotel on Tô Hiến Thành in Ward 3, Đà Lạt City, and found one ice cooler containing 15 bottles of milk tea that tested positive for drugs. The driver was Nguyễn Thị Thái Dung, residing in Ward 8 in the city. Dung told the police that she learned the mixing technique and bought the weed from a friend, and that the consumers were mostly young people in the city, including tourists. She said she usually sells about 20 bottles a day for VNĐ150-200,000 (US$6.5) each, from orders via Facebook or friends' introduction. The case is under further investigation. — VNS

