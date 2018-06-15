Winners of National External Information Service Awards 2017 honored

The 17 prizes comprise three first prizes, four second prizes, four third prizes and six consolidation prizes. Vietnam News – the national English language daily, the Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Region Pictorial, and photojournalist Nhan Huu Sang of the Press Photography Department are among the first-prize winners. Other first prizes were presented to individuals and groups from Thanh Nien (Young People) and Nhan Dan (People's) newspapers, the Quang Ngai Radio and Television Station and the Vietnam Television. The award, the fourth of its edition, also honored 15 second prizes, 18 third prizes and 27 consolidation prizes, in the categories of print newspaper and electronic newspaper in Vietnamese and foreign languages, radio broadcast, television broadcast, press photo and book. The organizing board received 970 entries, up nearly 9 percent as compared with the previous edition, with 931 works qualified for the contest. They are made in 15 languages – Vietnamese, English, French, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Bulgarian, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Lao, Khmer, Slovakian, German and Thai. Of the entries, 22 come from foreigners. The others hail from press agencies and newspapers at both central and grassroots levels, and overseas Vietnamese. The organizing board said the works have actively contributed to promoting the… Read full this story

