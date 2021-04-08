WHO official lauded Việt Nam’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic, attempts at local vaccines

Entrants to Việt Nam via a border gate with Cambodia in the southern province of An Giang undergo body temperature checks and are required to submit health declaration forms. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Hậu HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's swift and targeted action in dealing with COVID-19 along with good communication efforts have set an exemplary response in the region, the Director of the WHO Western Pacific Regional Office Takeshi Kasai has said. Addressing a virtual conference on the pandemic situation in the region on World Health Day (April 7), the WHO official noted that Việt Nam has done well suppressing infections throughout the pandemic. Việt Nam recently experienced a surge in community cases since the end of January this year with 910 local infections confirmed by the health ministry in the so-called third wave, mostly around hot spots in the northern province of Hải Dương. However, "they are now pushing this virus back," Kasai said, as the country has started its streak of no local infections recorded again, suggesting that the outbreaks have been contained. "What we have observed is a very swift action, targeted but very intensive. Again, this is an example of early detection and targeted response,” he… Read full this story

