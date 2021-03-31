Firefighter Vũ Ngọc Hoàng after a rescue on Núi Trúc Street, Hà Nội in September, 2019. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang Linh Anh HÀ NỘI — Firefighter Vũ Ngọc Hoàng always wishes he didn’t have any work to do, then he would know there would be no fires to extinguish and no lives at risk. But after ten years in the service, he knows that will never be the case. Hoàng works with the fire prevention and control team at Đống Đa District police. Since he started, he has rescued many people over the years, and each one he can remember as if it had happened only yesterday. 2019 was a particularly unforgettable year and September 10 is a day etched into his mind. Hoàng and his team were dispatched to a major fire on Núi Trúc Street in Hà Nội. When they arrived on scene, flames had already engulfed the building. Then they learned a person was trapped on the fourth floor. Hoàng began the life-threatening task of search and rescue and it was him who found the victim, a 17-year-old boy, lying unconscious on the ground. He used his breathing apparatus on the young man before lifting him on his back to take him… Read full this story

While being on mission, there is no time for fear or hesitation have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.