Weightlifter Duyên wins Việt Nam’s first international medal of year

Hoàng Thị Duyên competes at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent,Uzbekistan, on Monday. She wins a bronze medal. Photo iwf,net Weightlifting HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Thị Duyên won the first international medal of the year for Vietnamese athletes by finishing third at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday. Southeast Asian Games champion Duyên competed in the women’s 59kg category with heavy pressure after her teammates struggled. Three-time World Cup winner Thạch Kim Tuấn lifted 128kg in the men’s 61kg snatch event but he failed in all three attempts in the clean & jerk, meaning he did not come close to a medal. Meanwhile, Vương Thị Huyền could only place fifth in the women’s 49kg with a total lift of 177kg (78kg snatch and 99kg clean & jerk). The result was 6kg less than Huyền’s personal best. Their failure was attributed to their switch of weight classes. Tuấn moved up from 56kg to 61kg while SEA Games gold medalist Huyền went from 45kg to 49kg. Duyên was the last Vietnamese hope to win a continental medal. The 24-year-old, who won three World Cup titles last January, did not falter. She lifted 100kg in the snatch and 116kg in the clean & jerk. Her total of 216kg brought her… Read full this story
