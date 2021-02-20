A tunnel system building during the Indochina War in Dong Anh District, Hanoi, has been hidden under the residential houses. The tunnels of Nam Hong were recognised as a national historical site in 1996. It used to be 11km long but only 200 metres of the tunnels are left now, running under the houses of Pham Thi Lai and Pham Van Doc. Dozens of entrances and parts of the tunnels were destroyed. One of the two entrances to the tunnel is located under the bed of Pham Thi Lai and the other one is in Pham Van Doc house’s corner. The entrance is small enough for only one adult. During the Indochina War, Nam Hong Commune was often attacked. 461 people were killed after 250 raids. 346 tonnes of rice were robbed or destroyed and 2,047 houses were also robbed or burnt. The tunnels were built by the young people in Nam Hong Commune after the local guerrilla team was set up in 1947. The tunnel is about 1.2-1.4 metres wide. After nine years of war, about 308 skirmishes had occurred in Nam Hong. The local people killed 308, injured 153 and forced 135 enemies to surrender. They also seized… Read full this story

War tunnels hide under Hanoi houses have 194 words, post on dtinews.vn at April 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.