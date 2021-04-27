People walk around the pedestrian zone surrounding the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's authorities decided on Tuesday to halt festivals, close walking street areas, and limit unnecessary large gatherings in the capital city over coronavirus fears. The move came as Hà Nội has passed 71 days without new community transmissions, but concerns of new outbreaks remain high given the lax attitude of the public with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, imported risks from illegal entries as neighbouring countries are suffering a serious wave of infections, and the upcoming four-day public holidays (Day of Southern Liberation for National Reunification on April 30, and International Labour Day on May 1). When cases are detected, the authorities should immediately apply measures to localise the outbreak and conduct tracing and isolation in order to prevent the spread. However, the Hà Nội City's Party Committee has also noted the imposition of lockdown and isolation measures must not be too excessive, to avoid causing adverse impacts on production, business activities, and social life. Hà Nội Party Committee requested to activate the entire anti-epidemic system at the highest level, ensuring absolute safety during holidays and election activities slated for late… Read full this story

Walking street, fireworks, festivals to be halted in Hà Nội over virus fears have 379 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.