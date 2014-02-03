PANO – Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on February 2 nd paid a Tet visit to the Vietnam Waste Solutions, Inc. (VWS) in Binh Chanh district, Ho Chi Minh City. Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung presents Tet gifts to VWS’s workers on duty. Photo: VNA The VWS was founded by David Duong, a Vietnamese American. The Prime Minister inquired after the corporation's leaders and workers on duty. He hailed the unit for its contribution to protecting the living environment of the locals and reaching the city's socio-economic goals. He said that the corporation's staff would bring into play their working responsibilities and the corporation should apply more advanced technologies in production to gain more profit. The Government leader hoped that the corporation would improve capacity of waste treatment and recycling waste as microbial fertilizers and generating electricity from waste. On the Lunar New Year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung wished the corporation's staff success and presented gifts to workers on duty. Translated by Mai Huong

VWS asked to apply more advanced technologies in production have 216 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.