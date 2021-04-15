VUS sponsors Super 10-Kid talent TV show

Super 10- Kid Talent TV Show will be broadcast on HTV7 every Thursday starting on April 15. Photo Courtesy of VUS HCM CITY — The Vietnam USA Society English Centers is sponsoring the Super 10- Kid Talent TV Show to be broadcast on HTV7 from April 15. The programme created by HCM City Television and Madison Media Group will feature children aged four to 14 with all kinds of talent. There will be three main judges, famous artists Trấn Thành, Hari Won and Gil Lê, and also others. The 15-episode series will be shown every Thursday. Talented contestants will get scholarships from VUS. — VNS
