VSS holds dialogue with Korean firms on social, health insurance

At the event (Photo: VNA) Dong Nai (VNA) – A dialogue between the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and Korean businesses was held in the southern province of Dong Nai on April 15, attracting representatives from more than 100 enterprises. In his opening speech, VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh said it was the first dialogue of its kind to review the enforcement of laws related to social and health insurance, thus ensuring the rights and interests of workers. It was also meant to specify several tasks on further improving the business climate and national competitiveness in accordance with the Government's Resolution No.02/NQ-CP dated January 1, 2021. This was a practical activity towards the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties next year. Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tien Dung hailed the VSS for holding the event to raise awareness of social and health insurance policies among Korean enterprises. Speaking at the event, Lee Jae-guk, an attaché in charge of labour and employment and a counsellor at the Korean Embassy in Vietnam, asked for making clear difficulties in the field and discussing solutions for the coming time. A VSS representative presented new points in… Read full this story

