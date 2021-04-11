VPBank and AXYS Group sign cooperation agreement to launch a programme that help Vietnamese firms develop their online business in a sustainable manner in HCM City on April 8. — Photo courtesy of AXYS HCM CITY — Vietnam Prosperity Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VPBank) and AXYS Group that specialises in providing online and business processing outsourcing services have launched a programme to help firms develop their online business. The lender and AXYS's member companies like Mắt Bão, CHILI, MIFI, ODS, and Navee will help them build a comprehensive online business platform. Participating businesses can choose from between VPBank's basic support packages on its Simplify portal or the advanced package from the CHILI professional e-commerce website that is integrated with the EcomPay payment gateway. They will get preferential treatment in domain name registration from Mắt Bão. They can also improve their sales and customer care systems through the use of ODS’s CloudFone switchboard, MIFI’s e-invoice solution and NAVEE's advisory on online marketing solutions. They will get priority access to credit from VPBank for future expansion. The programme is expected to enable firms to save up to 70 per cent in costs for going online and on human resources, according to AXYS…. Read full this story

VPBank, AXYS Group join hands to help businesses go online have 275 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.