Voting of Việt Nam’s top 10 ICT businesses 2021 launched

The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) launches voting for the annual top 10 leading Vietnamese ICT firms in 2021. — Photo courtesy of VINASA HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) has begun voting procedures to find the top 10 leading information, communication and technology (ICT) firms in 2021. The programme aims to support the Government's goal of having 100,000 digital technology companies by 2030. This year's event will select the 10 best ICT companies in 17 categories, including e-government, smart city, logistics solutions, e-commerce, start-ups, information security, artificial intelligence of things (A-IoT), cloud computer services, blockchain, fintech, property technology (PropTech), education technology (EdTech) and medical technology (MedTech). Enterprises will be evaluated across seven criteria, financial indicators; human resources; products and services; technology and research and development (R&D) capacity; leadership and business management; awards, titles and recognised achievements; and special assessment for each sector. The evaluation process features three rounds – profile selection, presentation and verification, final voting. They will be judged by leading experts in technology, finance, corporate governance, e-Commerce, start-up and media. Addressing the event, VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General Nguyễn Thị Thu Giang said given that digital transformation is in high demand, the

