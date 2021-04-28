Voters to choose 500 out of 868 candidates for 15th NA

A poster of the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Voters nationwide will choose 500 out of 868 candidates for the 15th National Assembly on May 23. In accordance with the Law on the Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils, the National Election Council (NEC) announced the official list of candidates during a press conference on Tuesday. Throughout a five-step process with three rounds of democratic, cautious, and non-discriminatory consultations, the list of candidates for deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure has been finalised. Following the second consultation held by the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, the NA Standing Committee on March 28 issued a resolution on a second revision of the structure, components, and number of nominees for seats in the 15th legislature. Of the candidates, who will be elected in 184 constituencies nationwide, 203 are nominated by central agencies and the remainder are introduced by localities. Nine of them are self-nominated candidates. Female candidates account for 393 (45.28 per cent) of the total, while ethnic minority people are 185 (12.31 per cent). The… Read full this story

