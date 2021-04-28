VNRC’s disaster and COVID-19 prevention activities benefit over 1.1 million people in 2020

Việt Nam Red Cross Society’s representatives provide emergency aid to flood victims in the Central region of VIệt Nam in 2020. — Photo courtesy of VNRC HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) provided nearly VNĐ800 billion (US$34.65 million) in support and response funds to natural disaster and COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, benefiting more than 1.1 million people, heard a conference on Tuesday in Hà Nội. The online conference on disaster prevention and response aims to evaluate results of VNRC's natural disaster prevention and response activities in 2020 as well as implement new plans in 2021. "VNRC has developed a disaster prevention and response plan on preparing financial resources and diversifying relief goods (family boxes, home repair kits, water purification tablets, tarpaulin for making temporary houses) to support people in emergency situations in 2021," said VNRC Vice President and General Secretary Nguyễn Hải Anh. To respond to the rain and storm season and COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the Việt Nam Red Cross also widely disseminated standard procedures in response to natural disasters and the pandemic, as well as the process of cash allocation to the VNRC at all levels. It also applied information technology in emergency response as… Read full this story

