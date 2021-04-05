VNPT to develop Thủ Đức city into smart urban area

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group signs an agreement with the Thủ Đức city People's Committee on April 2 to develop the latter into a smart urban area. Photo Courtesy of VNPT HCM CITY— Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group will provide IT solutions, products and services to HCM City's newly created Thủ Đức city to develop it into a smart urban area by 2026. Under an agreement it signed with the Thủ Đức People's Committee on April 2, they will co-operate to develop e-governance and IT application in developing transport, health, education, tourism, and others. It will create a roadmap for implementation based on the existing infrastructure and human resources in Thủ Đức. VNPT is carrying out a number of other major projects like the national database system on population launched in February, the National Public Service Portal, National Reporting Platform, and others. VNS

