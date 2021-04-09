VN reports 14 new imported cases on Friday evening

All 14 new imported cases are Vietnamese. Six cases returned from Japan via Đà Nẵng Airport on flights No VJ3613 and VJ8859 on April 7, the same day with another four cases who arrived in Việt Nam through Hà Tiên International Border Gate in Kiên Giang Province; One case via Thường Phước Border Gate in Đồng Tháp Province on April 6; Two cases from Angola to Vân Đồn Airport on the flight No VN88 on March 31; and the remaining one from Canada to Việt Nam on March 25 via Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City. All were put under quarantine immediately upon their arrival.
