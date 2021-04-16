VN-Index loses over 8.5 points, foreign investors keep fleeing market

Customers buying Vinamilk products in a supermarket. The company shares posted the biggest loss in market capitalisation on Friday, down over 2 per cent. Photo vinamilk.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Shares edged lower yesterday as selling pressure persisted but falls were capped by strong performance of real estate stocks. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) closed the last session of the week at 1,238.71 points, down 0.68 per cent or 8.54 points. The market breadth was still negative as 355 stocks declined while 81 stocks increased during the session. But the market’s liquidity stayed high with nearly 986.9 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ21.8 trillion. Friday’s losses are expected to extend to next week, according to Saigon – Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS). The securities firm expected that the index might struggle and fluctuate around 1,250 points in the last trading session of the week. “The close of above or under 1,250 point-level of the index can suggest the trend for next week,” SHS stated in a daily report to customers. Bảo Việt Securities Company said that the VN-Index is expected to test the support territory of 1,225 – 1,232 points again in the next sessions. Selling pressure weighed on almost every sector, especially… Read full this story

