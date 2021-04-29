VPBank Tower on Láng Hạ Street, Đống Đa Ward, Hà Nội City. The bank shares rose more than 6 per cent on Thursday. Photo vpbank.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Shares ended mixed Thursday with the VN-Index continuing its upward trend on bank stocks while foreign investors fled from the market. The market benchmark VN-Index edged 0.8 per cent higher, or 9.84 points, to finish the trading day at 1,239.39 points. The market breadth was still positive as 220 stocks rose while 167 fell and 53 stocks ended flat. The market's liquidity was higher than yesterday with nearly 647.2 million shares traded on the southern market, worth VNĐ19.3 trillion. The index was boosted by large-cap stocks, mainly in the banking sector. The 30 large-cap stocks tracker VN30-index increased 1.41 per cent to 1,312.28 points. Twenty of the 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket inched higher yesterday while ten stocks decreased. In a daily report to investors, MB Securities JSC said that the recovery of the banking sector was the driving force supporting the market rebound. The cash flows remaining high not only helped the index gain points but also eased investors sentiment amid selling pressure earlier this week, the firm added. "On the technical front, the market has created a… Read full this story

VN-Index inches higher, foreign investors flee from market before long holiday have 268 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.