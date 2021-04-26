VN and China look to boost relations through armies

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng receives visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe, in Hà Nội on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng He made the statement while hosting a reception in Hà Nội for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam. At the meeting, the Party leader highlighted the success of the recent sixth Việt Nam-China border defence friendship exchange and the seventh defence strategy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level between the defence ministries of the two countries. Wei noted the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and congratulated Trọng on his re-election as Party General Secretary. He also lauded the achievements the Vietnamese people have made under the leadership of the CPV led by Trọng. In recent times, relations between the two Parties and countries have developed healthily, stably and sustainably, Wei said. The Chinese Party and State attach great importance to traditional friendly neighbourliness with Việt Nam and to promoting bilateral co-operation in all fields, contributing to maintaining regional peace, he said. The two defence ministries… Read full this story

