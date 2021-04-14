Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – a sound investment opportunity and an ideal second home "depa" implements first phase of Smart Economy Showcase Project Vingroup launches Techno Park – top 10 smart office building in the world Sun Group properties throughout Vietnam switch on blue lights to raise awareness of autism Unveiling theexclusive villa on the beach collection at Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion Early screening gene testing of diabetes risk is a product between Vinmec Health System and DNA Link – one of South Korea’s leading companies in researching and developing biomedical and genetic analysing technology. The test was first applied at Vinmec, to help to screen for type 2 diabetes, recommended for people who suffer prediabetes or who have already had diabetes for the most effective treatment regimen. The screening gene test for type 2 diabetes risk is performed using modern, broadband gene analysis technology, and the assessment of genetic variation interaction on related genes. The analysis and assessment of these genetic variation roles are based on the largest database of Asian (including Vietnamese) people, to help obtain the most accurate results for Vietnamese people. A prediabetes gene test is recommended for people with prediabetes with abnormal signs of glycemic… Read full this story

Vinmec a pioneer in applying screening gene testing technology for type 2 diabetes risk have 342 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.