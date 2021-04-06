Vinacomin completes 26 per cent of annual production plan in Q1

Employees of Vinacomin’s Đèo Nai Coal JSC at work. — Photo courtesy of Vinacomin HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) had fulfilled 24-26 per cent of its annual production plan by the end of the first quarter despite the adverse impacts of COVID-19. It produced 9.78 million tonnes of coal during the quarter, with a combined total of 10.3 million tonnes of stockpiled and newly produced coal sold. The group's aluminium production topped 355,751 tonnes, while electricity output hit 2.47 billion kWh. Revenue in the first quarter was estimated at more than VNĐ28.5 trillion (US$1.23 billion), with VNĐ4.8 trillion contributed to the State budget. Going forward, Vinacomin General Director Đặng Thanh Hải has ordered member units to strictly follow the Government and ministries' COVID-19 prevention measures and promote business and production activities. They should keep a close watch on thermal power plant demand for coal to outline coal production plans and produce high-quality lump coal and coal dust to increase the firm’s market share. Hải also asked Vinacomin's members to ensure workplace safety and social order. In April, Vinacomin targets producing 3.5 million tonnes of coal, 112,000 tonnes of aluminium, and 970 million kWh of electricity. — VNS
