Villagers in remote part of Quảng Ngãi pull together in medical emergencies

The hammock is tied on a tree trunk and used to carry villagers in an emergency to the nearest clinic. — Photo tienphong.vn QUẢNG NGÃI — Whenever someone has a medical emergency in a small hamlet in central Quảng Ngãi Province, villagers put the patient in a hammock and carry them 10km to reach an ambulance or the nearest clinic. The villagers of Tre Hamlet in Trà Bồng District have had no other option over the past 10 years due to the area's remote location. As a resettlement area of the Nước Trong reservoir project where 1,000 people live, the village is 10km from a point where ambulances can reach. Hồ Văn Phong, chairman of Trà Tây Commune, said there were 10 to 20 emergencies each year in the village. In each emergency, young people are called upon to help the patients. In early April, a woman named Hồ Thị Mương suffered from sudden spinal pain and collapsed. The young men of the village sprang into action and tied a hammock to a tree trunk to create a makeshift ambulance. Two men ran, carried the woman on the hammock and traversed 8km of rocky roads to get to the nearest location an ambulance could reach.

