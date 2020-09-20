Viettel presents a modern lab to PTIT

The event was attended by Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung. The lab includes a complete 4G LTE system that allows to fully provide basic services of the fourth-generation (4G) mobile telecommunications network. This is the first and only 4G LTE Communications Network Lab in Vietnam for a university to serve research and teaching activities. The equipment of the lab is completely researched and developed by Viettel. The total investment of the lab is VND 8.5 billion. According to Minister Nguyen Manh Hung, in the coming time, Viettel and other telecoms companies in Vietnam need to pay more attention to equipment investment in researching and teaching at universities. That is a practical activity to improve the quality of human resources in the telecommunication sector, thereby to meet the need of telecom businesses and the country. Translated by Chung Anh

