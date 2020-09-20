The event was attended by Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung. The lab includes a complete 4G LTE system that allows to fully provide basic services of the fourth-generation (4G) mobile telecommunications network. This is the first and only 4G LTE Communications Network Lab in Vietnam for a university to serve research and teaching activities. The equipment of the lab is completely researched and developed by Viettel. The total investment of the lab is VND 8.5 billion. According to Minister Nguyen Manh Hung, in the coming time, Viettel and other telecoms companies in Vietnam need to pay more attention to equipment investment in researching and teaching at universities. That is a practical activity to improve the quality of human resources in the telecommunication sector, thereby to meet the need of telecom businesses and the country. Translated by Chung Anh
- The only thing you need to know to know to turn a woman on, every time
- How Hollywood Has Depicted Artificial Intelligence Over The Years
- Steven Spielberg & Martin Scorsese: the joy of celluloid
- Cool Gadget Gifts
- A deadly disease could travel at jet speed around the world. How do we stop it in time?
- “The L Word: Generation Q” Is Trying To Atone For The Original’s Sins
- World’s oldest hunting scene shows half-human, half-animal figures—and a sophisticated imagination
- Does NZ win or lose as world agriculture gets remade for a planet of 10b?
- Start-ups: Why can't UK universities be more like MIT?
- Making Sense of What Animals Need
Viettel presents a modern lab to PTIT have 245 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.