Vietnam’s two COVID-19 vaccines prove safe during trial

A total of 551 volunteers were given the second Nano Covax shots in the second stage, including 280 in Long An and 271 in Hanoi while 66 received the first Covivac shots in the first stage. The remaining nine in Hanoi will be vaccinated this week. Nano Covax trial ahead of schedule According to the Military Medical University, all volunteers receiving two Nano Covax shots in the second stage are in normal conditions. Only some of them suffered slight reactions such as swelling and muscle and joint pain, but the reactions quickly disappeared after resting. At the end of the first clinical trial of Nano Covax, all participants were safe and produced a high concentration of antibodies. The vaccine proved effective on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 like those found in the UK. In the current second stage, the vaccination is expanded to the elderly and those with underlying diseases. As many as 108 senior citizens were inoculated, with the oldest 76 years old. After vaccination, they had only slight reactions and showed no abnormal symptoms. Results of the second stage of Nano Covax clinical trials are scheduled to be announced in late April, with optimistic prospects. The vaccine is expected… Read full this story

