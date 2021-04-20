Vietnamese, US firms join hands to develop aviation infrastructure

Leading US firms shared experience and solutions in airport development at a recent conference. -VNA photo HÀ NỘI – More than 80 state-owned and private enterprises from Việt Nam and the US discussed cooperative opportunities at a recent virtual conference as both sides are making preparations for the launch of direct flights between the two countries. Leading US firms such as Autodesk, Boeing, Collins, Aerospace, Haskell, Honeywell, Mitre, Rapiscan, JBT Aerotech, Turner Construction and Tyco Security, among others, shared experience and solutions in airport development, as well as highlighted opportunities to boost the Vietnam-US collaboration in this field. At the event, the US Federal Aviation Administration, the US Transportation Security Administration, the US Department of Commerce and the US Trade Development Agency said they would work closely with the Vietnamese sides to develop a safe and effective air transportation system. The US agencies are working to provide technical and financial support for the Vietnamese side. Meanwhile, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) shared information on Việt Nam's aviation infrastructure development plans. Earlier, Bamboo Airways was licensed by the US Department of Transportation to carry passengers and cargo between Việt Nam and the… Read full this story

