Vietnamese, U.S. firms join hands to develop aviation infrastructure

Leading U.S. firms such as Autodesk, Boeing, Collins, Aerospace, Haskell, Honeywell, Mitre, Rapiscan, JBT Aerotech, Turner Construction, and Tyco Security, among others, shared experience and solutions in airport development, as well as highlighted opportunities to boost the Vietnam-U.S. collaboration in this field. At the event, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Development Agency said they would work closely with the Vietnamese sides to develop a safe and effective air transportation system. The U.S. agencies are working to provide technical and financial support for the Vietnamese side. Meanwhile, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) shared information on Vietnam's aviation infrastructure development plans. Earlier, Bamboo Airways was licensed by the U.S. Department of Transportation to carry passengers and cargo between Vietnam and the U.S. It will use wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to fly directly from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to international airports in the U.S. Experts evaluated the market potential between the two countries is at about 700,000 passengers per year, while only 30,000 – 60,000 passengers per year are needed to open the direct flight. In term of legal… Read full this story

