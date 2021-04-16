Minh Phương & Vân Nguyễn You'd be hard-pressed to find a child anywhere in the world who didn't grow up playing with LEGO. Coloured bricks of all shapes and sizes, neatly stacked together to create all kinds of models. Houses, cars, aeroplanes … you name it, you can probably build it. One local man has taken his love of LEGO to a whole new level. In a room in Đặng Huy Hoàng's Hà Nội home are tiny bricks stacked from floor to ceiling, all neatly organised in hundreds of separate draws. He estimates his collection at around 2 million pieces, and he has created many models with a Vietnamese twist. "I first played with LEGO when I was young, after my family bought small LEGO models for me," said Hoàng, an industrial designer by trade. "I studied design, and LEGO is an outstanding product in the design sector. So I started to buy more and seriously create LEGO models." BEYOND A HOBBY: Đặng Huy Hoàng has more than 2 million LEGO bricks in his collection. VNS Photo Vân Nguyễn "I have categorised all of the bricks based on their functionality." "Some are used to build walls, while others are used… Read full this story

Vietnamese street scenes join the LEGO world have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.