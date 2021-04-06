Vietnamese restaurant named among Asia’s best

Pot au Pho – a dish celebrates the connection between Vietnamese national dish, phở, and French cuisine, hence the name which is adapt from French iconic dish Pot-au-feu. HCM CITY — A Vietnamese restaurant has been named among the 50 best in Asia. The Anan Saigon, a restaurant that turns street food flavours into contemporary creations, was named Viet Nam’s best restaurant in 2021 and 39th in Asia by the website theworlds50best.com on the ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list. The restaurant, named for the Vietnamese words “ăn ăn”, meaning 'eat eat', is located in Chợ Cũ, the oldest wet market in the centre of HCM City along Tôn Thất Đạm Street. The Anan Saigon was founded by Peter Cường Franklin, a Vietnamese-American chef who studied at Le Cordon Bleu and trained at world-famous restaurants including Caprice in Hong Kong, Alinea in Chicago and Nahm in Bangkok. 'One Bite Phở' is a distillation of Việt Nam's iconic national dish into one single bite. Photo courtesy of Anan Saigon A pioneer of modern Vietnamese and Asian cuisine, Franklin takes inspiration from Việt Nam's vibrant food culture and uses fresh ingredients from local markets while incorporating French culinary techniques. The chef said his true inspiration is his… Read full this story

