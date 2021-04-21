Vietnamese Party chief Nguyễn Phú Trọng congratulates new leader of Communist Party of Cuba

Picture released by Cuban News Agency (ACN) showing the outgoing First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, Raul Castro (R), raising Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s hand as he was elected as the new First Secretary during the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party at the Convention Palace in Havana, on April 19, 2021. — ACN/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng has sent a message of congratulations to Miguel Diáz Canel Bermúdez on his election as First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC). Here is his message in full: “Dear Miguel Diáz Canel Bermúdez, On behalf of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, I am delighted to extend my greetings and warmest congratulations to you, on the occasion of your election as First Secretary of the PCC Central Committee by the eighth Congress of the PCC. I am very pleased and warmly congratulate the comrades for your successfully organising the eighth National Congress of the PCC – a great political event continuing the history of the Cuban revolution, thoughts and careers of Fidel and Raul, outstanding representatives of the Centennial Generation. I firmly… Read full this story

