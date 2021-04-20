Vietnamese man extradited over deaths of 39 migrants

Ngo Sy Tai was apprehended by the National Crime Agency at an address in the UK. Photo courtesy of NCA LONDON – A court in the United Kingdom has ordered the extradition of a Vietnamese man to Belgium where he is wanted in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants found in a lorry. Ngo Sy Tai has been on the run from authorities in Europe who allege he was a member of a criminal network involved in large scale organised people smuggling. He is suspected of transporting at least ten of the 39 found dead in Essex in October 2019, moving them from a safe house in Anderlecht in taxis to a location near the French/Belgian border before they were put onto the lorry. After hearing the migrants had died, it is alleged Tai fled Belgium and initially went to Germany before moving to the UK. He has now been tracked down by the National Crime Agency at an address in Worcestershire, England, where he was arrested. Westminster Magistrates Court in London has now approved his extradition to Belgium. The NCA's Head of Organised Immigration Crime Operations, Miles Bonfield, said they are determined to ensure justice for the families… Read full this story
